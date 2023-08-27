Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina may have landed herself in deep trouble.

This is after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru threatened to sue her for accusing her of sending goons to beat her up on Tuesday at a rally in Kirinyaga Town.

In a demand letter drafted by her lawyer, Waiguru asked the MP to retract the alleged defamatory statements that she made against her.

Maina was accused of alleging, via her social media pages, that the governor paid the youth to attack her.

“Therefore, our further instructions are to demand from you, which we hereby do, that you immediately cease and desist from your unwarranted defamation of our Client on any medium, including your social media pages,” the letter drafted by V. A. Nyamodi & Co. Advocates read in part.

Waiguru also asked Maina to immediately publish an unconditional apology through the same medium used to defame her.

“Further, you should publish an appropriate apology in a newspaper of nationwide circulation.

“The said words published on your Facebook page, which page is accessible to the public at large, were directed at our client,” Lawyer Paul Nyamodi demanded.

In particular, Waiguru noted that the statements, which seemed to suggest that she was after the life of the 28-year-old Member of Parliament, damaged her reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

“Our client is the Governor of Kirinyaga County and the Chairperson of the Council of Governors. She is held in high esteem by the public at large.”

“Your recklessness has caused and continues to inflict damage to our client’s image and reputation,” the letter to Njeri Maina read in parts.

As such, Waiguru asked Maina to also admit liability, noting that her lawyer will soon engage her on the quantum of damages and costs consequential to the liability.

“Take notice that if you do not comply with our demand within seven (7) days from the date of this notice, we have firm and mandatory instructions to institute legal proceedings against yourself without any further reference to you at your risk as to costs and other consequences attendant thereto,” Nyamodi warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST