Monday, August 7, 2023 -Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei, is officially off the market.

The vocal Woman Rep officiated her union with her mzungu lover in a colourful traditional wedding attended by friends and family.

She fell in love with the white man after she divorced her ex-husband Sam Shollei, the former CEO at Standard Media Group.

The court ordered the dissolution of the marriage between Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei and Sam Shollei following irreconcilable differences.

According to suit papers filed by Sam, the marriage irretrievably broke down and there was no chance of salvaging it.

Sam Shollei moved on after divorcing Gladys and married a younger woman.

Below are photos of her traditional wedding.

