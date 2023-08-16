Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Two men who shot and killed a homeowner during a robbery in Emalahleni, South Africa, have been sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years of imprisonment for murder and robbery.

The Emalahleni Regional Court on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, convicted and sentenced Khulufelo Makhudu (24) and Gift “Five Minutes” Mbola (28), to life and 15 years imprisonment each, for the premeditated murder of Petrus Cornelius Swanepoel, and robbery with aggravating circumstances committed in 2019. On 28 August 2019, the pair entered the victim’s house in Klipfontein, in eMalahleni, and found the deceased’s wife with her 5-year-old grandson in the kitchen.

They took the grandson, put him inside the oven, and started assaulting her on the face with a firearm and tied her. Furthermore, they took two plasma TVs, three cellphones, jewellery, and a firearm.

On their way out, they met Cornelius Swanepoel, and they ordered him to lie down and fatally shot him. They then drove away with the victim’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Kusile Power Station.

The pair were arrested after their fingerprints were found on the victims’ abandoned vehicle. State Prosecutor Maureen Nkosi – Mahlangu, led evidence of the surviving victim as well as the testimony of the witness who bought the victim’s stolen items.

Their evidence was supported by the witness who transported the accused to fetch the victims’ stolen items from the bush they had hidden them. A victim impact statement compiled by the surviving victim facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Musa Mkhatshwa, was presented in court.

In her statement, she said her eye socket was shuttered as a result of being assaulted with a firearm. Her grandson has been affected and not coping since the incident happened.

She further said that her husband was a breadwinner and that she is now about to lose her house as she can no longer afford the payments.

Magistrate Combrink found the accused guilty as charged. He sentenced them to life imprisonment each on one count of murder and 15 years each for robbery and aggravating circumstances.

The accused were both declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence imposed on the accused and extends its appreciation to the investigating team and the prosecutor for a job well done.

“We hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who are planning to commit any offence, especially violent crimes,” Monica Nyuswa, NPA Regional Spokesperson, added.