Monday, August 14, 2023 – A Twitter user has recounted his experience with a 24-year-old man who spent $40k he inherited from his grandfather on Beyonce’s tickets for him and his girlfriend. According to @TheAlmightyJT, the man works on minimum wage, lives with his mother, and doesn’t have a car.

He further revealed that the man disclosed that his mother doesn’t know about the money he spent and he doesn’t plan to tell her.

He tweeted;

“Dude at the barbershop today said he spent $40k on Beyoncé tickets for him & his girl, even showed me the tickets on his phone with the receipt. He works minimum wage, lives with his mom & doesn’t have a car. Only reason he had the $40k is cause his grandpa just died & left him some inheritance. He’s 24 & she’s 21. They’ve been together for less than a year. Pray for this brother.

“Apparently the ONLY thing she wanted was to go see Beyoncé.. she said he didn’t have to get her anything for her birthday, Christmas or valentines as long as she got beyonce tickets. She even said she’d be happy if her just got her a ticket to go by herself. But he got tickets for both of them cause he wanted to share the experience with her.

“They asked what did his mom say & he said his mom doesn’t know and he’s never gonna tell her. But she’s gonna find out eventually cause she knows he got that inheritance & she’s gonna ask about it eventually & it’s not like he can put it back the next day.

“Ima leave this here then I’m gonna really be done talking about this Some tickets for the ATL show tomorrow priced at about $15k each If you buy 2, after fees/taxes it comes to around $40k $20k for a Beyonce ticket is absolutely a real price It only takes 2 minutes of research to see that And just because you wouldn’t buy these, doesn’t mean there isn’t somebody else out there that will”