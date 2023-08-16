Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Twin sisters have revealed how they spent a fortune to look like a Barbie doll. The Barbiecore enthusiasts Daisy and Dolly Simpson, 26-year-old twins from the UK, have shelled out over $200,000 to have their boobs inflated, butts boosted, noses narrowed and vaginas remodeled in an effort to look like the perfectly sculpted plastic icon.

“Before we had anything done, we just looked basic,” said Dolly, to Caters News.

“We didn’t feel as feminine, and it didn’t feel like our looks matched our personalities or styles.”

“We much prefer to look like Barbie dolls,” she gushed. Since 2020, the pair have undergone so many plastic surgeries including breast augmentations, labiaplasty, rhinoplasty and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). They also altered their looks with Botox, veneers and butt fillers.

They said transforming into flawless babes like Barbie and Playboy models has been the duo’s shared dream since they were little girls.

“Before we started having our procedures and surgeries, we were quite insecure about our looks,” Dolly admitted, adding that she and Daisy spent most of their childhood fantasizing about becoming Barbie.

“We’d always loved the look of bright blonde girls, with amazing tans and big boobs who looked like dolls,” she said.

“When we were really young we weren’t sure how we’d achieve that because we weren’t aware of surgery.”

“But ever since we were old enough to know about these things, we couldn’t wait to start the process,” raved Dolly.

“I had my first plastic surgery in 2020, which was a labiaplasty in Romania,” said Dolly.

“Since then, Daisy wanted the same surgery too as we like to have matching procedures so we still look the same.”

In August of that year, despite the pandemic, the girls had their busts enhanced, while Daisy simply got the implants.

“The following year, we both got nose jobs,” said Dolly.

“Again, we asked for these to be identical, however, we don’t feel like they are exactly the same.”

“Since then, we have also both been keeping up with our cosmetic procedures that really help up achieve the doll-style look,” she bragged.

“We have filler in our cheeks, jaws, lips, noses, and chins, as well as Botox to keep our skin as smooth and line-free as possible.

“Daisy also has filler in her bum to help make it bigger,” said Dolly.