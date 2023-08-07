Monday, August 7, 2023 – Former US President, Donald Trump told his supporters in a fundraising email on Wednesday, August 2 that he could face up to 561 years in prison after the US Justice Department (DOJ) indicted him in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is facing four counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and other efforts to keep Trump in power after he lost to President Biden.

In the US, Defendants are rarely sentenced to the maximum prison term for all crimes for which they are convicted, and terms for different crimes can be served consecutively, limiting the total time a defendant spends in prison.

“With Crooked Joe’s corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts,” Trump said in the email.

Trump is also facing an additional mountain of legal woes in the form of a 40-count federal indictment over his handling of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, Florida after leaving the White House.

The charges include counts under the Espionage Act — as well as a 34-count indictment from the Manhattan district attorney in connection with a six-figure payment that Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

He also faces another possible set of charges alleging election interference in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump’s political committees have spent campaign money on legal fees in the last year, including nearly half of the $53 million he raised in the first half of 2023, according to Federal Election Commission filings.