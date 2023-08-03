Thursday, August 3, 2023 – A witness in the murder case of Eldoret-based Fashion Designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba has narrated to the court the events of December 31, 2022, when Chiloba is believed to have been murdered.

The witness identified as Ochieng, a freelance photographer, reportedly joined the late Chiloba and his boyfriend Jackton Odhiambo, who is the main suspect in the murder, at Tamasha nightclub in Eldoret.

He was in the company of his girlfriend.

They left the club at 4 am and boarded a taxi together.

Chiloba was so intoxicated after a night of heavy drinking and remained asleep all the way.

The following day, Odhiambo went to their house mid-morning with part of his clothes soaked in blood.

He was reportedly in possession of Chiloba’s phone which was out of charge.

Odhiambo claimed Chiloba had forgotten the phone in the car.

When asked about Chiloba’s whereabouts, he alleged that he had left him sleeping at their house.

Ochieng and his girlfriend learnt of Chiloba’s death through social media two days later.

Odhiambo is believed to have murdered Chiloba, and put his body in a sack before dumping it on the road.

The hearing is set to continue on November 21 and 22, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.