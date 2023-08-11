Friday, August 11, 2023 – Nominated UDA Senator Gloria Orwoba has been suspended from Senate until February 2024.

This follows the wild claims that she made on the Senate WhatsApp group.

The Senate Committee on Powers and Privileges inquired into Orwoba’s conduct and found it wanting.

According to the report, Senator Shakila Mohamed, who moved the motion to adopt the committee’s report, told the House that the nominated lawmaker made several damnatory allegations that she could not substantiate.

Mohamed said, for starters, Orwoba made accusations of sexual favours in Parliament by posting various messages on the Senate Business Whatsapp groups on diverse dates.

Secondly, the senator is also accused of making allegations of favouritism and discrimination, which she could not substantiate.

“The Senator, on diverse dates, made unsubstantiated allegations of discrimination in Parliament by posting various messages at the Senate Business WhatsApp groups and made allegations during a media briefing held in the media centre main Parliament building,” Mohamed told her colleagues.

According to the committee, Orwoba also made accusations of kickbacks and corruption and also posted disrespectful messages to senators on the Senate business WhatsApp group.

The committee found the senator was in breach of Parliamentary Privilege and recommended that the Senator be suspended from the House for the remainder of the second session of the 13th Parliament.

This means she will return to the House in February 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.