Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A groom got many social media users laughing after a video showing his face smeared with makeup after sharing a kiss with his bride at their civil wedding ceremony made the rounds online.

The officiator had asked the couple to share a kiss after their exchange of vows.

After the kiss, his face was all smeared with makeup.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleLady shows off money she Lady shows off money she was sprayed on her birthday
Next articleYoung LADY takes to TikTok to show off her 82-year-old Caucasian husband

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply