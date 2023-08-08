Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Two schoolchildren died on the spot in the Mjini area in Bungoma after they were hit by a truck.

According to Philip Etale, angry residents ganged up against the driver and beat him mercilessly, before torching the multi-million Mercedes Benz Actros truck.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries after receiving the beatings while the truck was reduced to ashes.

Watch the video from the scene of the accident.    

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

