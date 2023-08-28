Monday, August 28, 2023 – A Chuka University student was reportedly found dead near the Shalom hostel on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the deceased student identified as Faith Biyaki was reportedly drunk.

It is still unclear what led to the death of the Economics and Statistics student, who was supposed to start 4th year this coming semester.

A memo was sent to the students informing them of Faith’s sudden demise.

The students were requested to stay calm as detectives conduct investigations to establish the cause of Faith’s death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.