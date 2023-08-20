Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has raised speculations after he announced the suspension of three major development events in Azimio counties.

In a tweet yesterday, CS Kuria shared a poster indicating that the groundbreaking ceremonies of industrial parks in Siaya, Mombasa, and Homa Bay have been postponed.

Kuria was to be in Homa Bay on Wednesday, August 23, 2o23 to launch the construction of the industrial park alongside Governor Gladys Wanga.

He was to travel to Mombasa on August 25, 2023, for a similar occasion with Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and to Siaya on September 8, 2023, with Governor James Orengo.

The move by Kuria has raised speculation, considering the 3 counties are linked to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and have actively been participating in anti-government protests that rocked the country recently.

Kenyans have reacted differently to Kuria’s move to refuse to take development to Raila Odinga’s strongholds with the majority condemning the move while a few supporting Kuria.

