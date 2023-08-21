Monday, August 21, 2023 – The men accused of gang-raping a British tourist at a Magaluf hotel reportedly recorded more than 20 videos of the alleged sex attack.

Police confirmed yesterday they had found footage on the suspects’ mobile phones that was now in the hands of an investigating judge and could form a ‘key part’ of the case against them.

Overnight respected Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora said the number of videos totalled more than 20. It also reported investigators were attempting to identify several other tourists who witnessed the alleged gang-rape and ‘did nothing to stop it’.

The Civil Guard has not yet made any official comment on the latest reports and could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the alleged teen victim is understood to have returned to Britain on Wednesday night with a female friend with whom she had travelled to the Majorcan party resort after receiving help from consular officials.

The six suspects; five French holidaymakers and a Swiss national who were staying at the BH Mallorca Resort in Magaluf – are understood to be alleging they had consensual sex with the British 18-year-old who said she was gang-raped after going back to one of the men’s rooms.

They were remanded in custody following a court appearance behind closed doors on Tuesday. The unnamed British teenager was on holiday with a female friend who is believed to have given a statement to police and the investigating judge as part of the ongoing investigation.

The hotel where the alleged gang-rape took place in the early hours of Monday said yesterday it was cooperating fully with investigators and offered its support to the alleged victim.

A spokesman said: ‘The BH Mallorca Resort deeply regrets what has happened and would like to manifest its firm and forceful repudiation of the alleged sexual attack that occurred in the early hours of Monday August 14 at the hotel. The hotel also wants to demonstrate its solidarity with the alleged victim of this aggression.

‘We are cooperating fully with the Civil Guard and its investigators in everything they consider to be necessary. This hotel ratifies through this statement its commitment to the condemnation of all types of sexual attacks that affect peoples’ dignity and physical integrity.

‘Behaviour that undermines those rights has no place in this establishment.’

The hotel said it would be making no further comment for the time being. Earlier in the day it was reported a security guard came to the rescue of the 18-year-old Brit after finding her sobbing on the floor in the lobby followed the alleged gang-rape.

He called police after finding her at around 5am on Monday, recalling how he just come in for his morning shift and describing the police response as very quick and efficient. The woman was allegedly raped after reportedly meeting the suspects at a party.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed earlier this week: ‘I can confirm we are investigating an alleged gang-rape at a hotel in Magaluf. We were alerted by the hotel in the early hours of Monday morning after the alleged victim raised the alarm.

‘One set of officers took her to hospital so she could be examined by a doctor and another team of officers set about trying to locate the alleged aggressors.

‘They were arrested over the following hours. The investigation is ongoing and involves a team of officers specialising in probing alleged sex crimes in Magaluf.

‘Five of the men arrested are French and the sixth suspect is a Swiss national. They are all in their twenties.’

A well-placed insider confirmed the alleged victim was a British tourist aged 18 and said she had given a statement after alerting police to a judge in court in a hearing held behind closed doors.

Her current whereabouts are unclear.

The insider said: ‘They are currently in prison in Majorca and will remain there for the foreseeable future pending any successful attempts by a defence lawyer to secure their release on bail.

‘The decision to remand them in custody would not have been taken lightly. It doesn’t prove the men did what the alleged victim is claiming they did but it indicates officials have good reason to believe a sexual assault has taken place.

‘The woman who alleges she was gang-raped ratified what she told the police in a court statement.’