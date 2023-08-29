Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Super model, Irina Shayk has shared photos of herself enjoying an end-of-summer vacation with ex Bradley Cooper amid her recent romance with Tom Brady.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend, the Russian supermodel can be seen posing topless on a rocky waterfront terrain.

She covers her breasts with her hands while rocking the black bikini bottoms with Nike socks and sneakers.

In a twist, she also posted a shirtless selfie of actor Bradley Cooper, her ex, laying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location.

Shayk, 37, and Cooper, 48, called it quits in 2019 after four years together.

They share 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

While their current relationship status is unclear, the photos come as she was photographed two weeks ago coming out of the same five star London hotel with NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, 46.

The following month, the duo had a sleepover at Brady’s home in Los Angeles.

The newly single Brady was photographed affectionately caressing the cover girl’s face in his car at a red light.

Brady’s romantic fling with Shayk comes after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The exes share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.