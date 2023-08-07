Monday, August 7, 2023 – Popular Kamba presenters, Mercy Mawia and Father Kaleli, who host a show at Mbaitu FM, have left netizens talking after they shared photos goofing around together.
The photos sparked a debate since they are both married.
Mercy got married in a white wedding.
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>