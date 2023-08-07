Monday, August 7, 2023 – Popular Kamba presenters, Mercy Mawia and Father Kaleli, who host a show at Mbaitu FM, have left netizens talking after they shared photos goofing around together.

The photos sparked a debate since they are both married.

Mercy got married in a white wedding.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleThis couple was celebrating their 1st anniversary –  The lady’s makeup has left netizens talking (See PHOTOs).
Next article41-year-old media personality CIRU MURIUKI recounts dating a married man she met on Tinder – She is yet to get a husband despite her advanced age.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply