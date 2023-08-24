Thursday, August 24, 2023 – A young Kenyan man was embarrassed badly after his girlfriend kicked him out of her house after a dispute.

In a fast-trending video, the poor man is seen pleading with his girlfriend to forgive him but she continues scolding him and orders him to pack and leave.

“Why are you disrespecting me?

“You are chasing me out because I am homeless,” the man is heard saying in the video.

His pleas fall on deaf ears as the lady reminds him that it is her house.

“Toka, uko kwangu,” she yells at him as he desperately tries to calm her down.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.