Monday, August 7, 2023 – Controversial Tiktoker Nyako has once again left social media users talking after she went live with her family members and exposed her elderly auntie for being a land grabber.

Nyako said she doesn’t like her auntie because she grabbed land from orphans.

“This one I don’t like her. She grabbed land for the orphan,” she said.

Her auntie did not seem to understand what she was saying because of her advanced age.

The video has sparked reactions, with a section of netizens calling out Nyako for washing her family’s dirty linen in public.

“Noooo! She’s old don’t humiliate her in public at her age sio poa…. Somethings wachia mungu,’’ a social media user wrote.

“But it’s time we call things what they are… Your parent dies the uncles and aunties gang together to take the little you have left with… Alafu in future they just want to show up in your life like nothing happened… Naaahh here Nyako is just right,’’ another social media user defended her.

Watch the video.

