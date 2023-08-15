Tuesday, 15 August 2023 – A Tiktok user has shared a video of a young Kenyan man who has been moving around the streets performing magic at a fee.
He tosses a coin, places it on his head and it miraculously exits through his mouth.
His stunts have been attracting a sizeable crowd.
Below is a video showing how he does it.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
