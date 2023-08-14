Monday, August 14, 2023 – United States of America and Europe are reportedly bitter with President William Ruto over his engagement with BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, and China).

According to reports, Kenya and Ethiopia are keen on aligning with BRICS, which could consequently draw Somalia into this emerging coalition.

This potential choice bears the risk of undermining the West, given Kenya and Somalia’s crucial roles as strategic allies in counterterrorism efforts.

US and Europe face the prospect of eroding well-established alliances—both political and economic—that have been carefully cultivated for nearly a century.

Kenya has historically received substantial support from Western nations in the forms of development aid, security assistance, and diplomatic partnerships.

In reciprocation, Western countries have promoted values like democracy, human rights, and good governance within Kenya while also benefitting from lucrative trade agreements.

Recently, countries allied to the BRICS economic bloc have aimed to replicate the West’s contributions to Kenya and Somalia, all the while demanding fewer reciprocal obligations.

This approach has raised concerns among established global powers, as it seems to undermine their traditional influence.

Notably, Russia has entered the scene by extending aid to Kenya in the form of fertilizer.

This aid from Russia has been perceived as a potential challenge to the development assistance provided by Western nations.

Furthermore, the continued efforts of the BRICS to engage with Kenya have created unease among Western powers, as it introduces complexities to their foreign policy strategies.

This growing attention from the BRICS countries could potentially disrupt the established balance of power and influence in the region.

While President William Ruto has engaged BRICS in economic discussions, he has not publicly voiced Kenya’s desire to disrupt the dalliance with the West.

The Kenyan DAILY POST