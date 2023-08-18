Friday, August 18, 2023 – The World Bank has expressed interest in accessing the data on Hustler Fund borrowers.

This was revealed by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who revealed that the World Bank desperately wants records on the borrowers of the Hustler Fund which was initiated by President William Ruto.

Speaking during the Holistic Productive Capacities Development Programme, Kuria remarked that the World Bank has noted that the data probably has the best credit score for Kenyans that should also be shared with other financial institutions including banks.

“Your Excellency I had a conversation with the World Bank last week and they sent me to you.

“They said to ask the president to be a little magnanimous and generous and not fall into the temptation of being selfish.

“I asked them why, and they explained that the best credit score in the republic of Kenya is the one that has been generated by the Hustler Fund,” Kuria noted.

Hustler Fund was launched in November 2022, over a month after President William Ruto took power, to give cheap credit to millions of Kenyans who cannot access loans from banks and other lenders The fund gives loans that should be repaid within 14 days with low-interest rates compared to similar products owned by commercial banks and Saccos.

A credit score is a three-digit number that shows a person’s past credit behaviour and it helps lenders understand how to issue loans, mortgages, and credit cards, and the interest rate to be charged.

It ranges between 250-900 where 250 is considered a bad score and 900 is a good score.

Kuria has noted that the expression of confidence from the World Bank was a vote of confidence for the programme that is barely a year old.

