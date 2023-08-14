Monday, August 14, 2023 – Kiambu Senator Karungu Wa Thangwa has incited President William Ruto not to meet US Senator for Delaware Chris Coons.

While reacting to media headlines linking Coons to the bi-partisan talks between the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza government, Thangwa said the senator should meet his counterparts in Kenya.

Thangwa said the fact that Coons met Raila on Sunday is his first reason why Ruto should avoid him at all costs.

“It’s more appropriate for him to meet Kenyan Senators or the Speaker of the Senate first.

“Look at it this way, when our president goes to other countries, he never arranges meetings with opposing leaders,” Thangwa stated.

He went on to give instances where President Ruto has toured foreign nations and how he conducts himself.

As such, Thangwa demanded that the President should be accorded the same treatment he gives to others while touring their nations.

“Take his visits to the USA, for example. He engaged with President Biden but not Trump. Similarly, in Uganda, he met President M7 but not Bobiwine, and in Mozambique, he talked with President Nyusi but not the leader of the Renamo militia,” Thangwa stated in a tweet.

“So, why should Raila get special treatment from other countries when they come here?

“He isn’t our second president, right?

“It’s high time we put our foot down on these visits and engagements.”

The remarks by Thangwa came minutes to Ruto’s planned talks with Coons at State House, Nairobi.

This is even as reports indicate that Coons could be working on a Raila-Ruto Handshake deal after brokering a similar one in 2018 with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

