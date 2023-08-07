Monday, August 7, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has raised concerns over the presence of International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan in the country.

In a social media post on Sunday, Karua said Khan’s visit to Kenya could compromise investigations on police brutality in the country.

Karua also claimed that Mount Kenya University founder Simon Gicharu who is hosting the ICC Chief Prosecutor is a close friend of President William Ruto.

“ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s hosting in Kenya this weekend by Mount Kenya Uni & its founder a friend of his former client William Ruto at a time both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza regime have written to ICC on the situation in the country, especially the killing spree of unarmed protestors by police is not only suspect but also a blot on the credibility of ICC,” Karua stated.

Khan was in the country to receive an honorary doctorate from Mt Kenya University.

The prosecutor was conferred the Doctorate of Laws in recognition of his broad contributions to the rule of law and international justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST