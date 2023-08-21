Monday, August 21, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was a no-show at bipartisan talks held at Bomas on Monday to deliberate on critical national matters.

This is even as Raila Odinga trusted him enough to pick him as Azimio’s team leader in the bipartisan talks.

Kalonzo’s absence caught the attention of many, given that he holds the co-chair position alongside National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

However, KANU’s Secretary for Political Affairs Fredrick Okang’o, who has been attending Azimio meetings, clarified that Kalonzo has flown out of the country, hence his absence.

“Kalonzo had tendered his apologies to the committee as he is abroad for personal reasons,” Okang’o revealed.

The official explained that Kalonzo’s camp had duly communicated to Azimio that he would not be able to attend the meeting.

Okang’o further reiterated that there would be no vacuum since Azimio has fronted Ugenya MP Opiyo Wandayi to co-chair the meeting in Kalonzo’s absence.

“The National Minority Leader is the substantial Deputy Co-chair.

Once Kalonzo jets back into the country he will resume his position,” the official stated.

Nonetheless, Okang’o did not reveal the country Kalonzo has flown out to maintaining that is a personal matter.

Apart from Kalonzo Musyoka, Kericho Senator Aron Cheruiyot was also conspicuously missing at Bomas, the venue for the Bipartisan talks.

Interestingly, Kalonzo’s absence coincided with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s weeklong visit to the United Kingdom.

It remains unclear whether Kalonzo flew to the UK to meet up with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The former Prime Minister referred to his UK visit as a well-deserved period of rest.

