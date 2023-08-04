Friday, August 4, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have expressed their discontent with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the chair of the coalition‘s team that will engage with Kenya Kwanza Alliance team that will engage in the looming bipartisan talks to end the current political impasse in the country.

Azimio team comprises Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of Minority in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, Nyamira County Senator Okong’o Omogeni, DAP –KENYA party leader Eugene Wamalwa and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance team is led by Kikuyu MP and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Hassan Omar, and Bungoma County Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

However, speaking to one of the local dailies on Friday, Makueni County Senator Dan Maanzo said Kalonzo Musyoka should withdraw from the Azimio team because Kenya Kwanza is keen to embarrass him by bringing in parliamentarians.

“I’d advise he withdraws from that team because Kenya Kwanza seems to have reduced it to the level of parliament once again,” Maanzo stated.

Among those being proposed to replace Kalonzo are Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni, and former Agriculture Cabinet Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

