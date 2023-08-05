Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Murang’a County residents have today cleared the air on whether they support the looming handshake between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday when he accompanied Ruto on a five-day tour of Mt Kenya, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro asked Murang’a county residents whether they support the handshake.

“Mr. President, hawa ni wazazi wangu na msiseme nilikuwa nimeongea nao kitambo.

“Wacha niwaulize tuone, mnataka mazungumzo kati ya rais na yule jamaa? (Mr. President, these are my parents and don’t say that I talked to them. So let me ask them so that we can see if they want dialogue between the president and that man?),” Ndindi Nyoro posed as shouts of “hapana, hapana (No, No) from the crowd rented the air.

Ndindi Nyoro then told Ruto that he had clearly seen what the crowd want, adding that the talks between President Ruto’s wing and opposition leader Raila Odinga’s wing should be called off with immediate effect so that they can continue with matters of development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST