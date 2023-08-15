Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – John Kioko, a cab driver working with Bolt, was found dead inside his car 3 days ago.

His car had been parked outside a petrol station in Hurlingham.

According to his family, a postmortem revealed that he died of a heart attack.

The deceased reportedly complained of a slight hurt burn and decided to park his car in the petrol station.

He then bought some milk and took a nap.

Unfortunately, did not wake up.

May his soul rest in peace.

