Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – John Kioko, a cab driver working with Bolt, was found dead inside his car 3 days ago.
His car had been parked outside a petrol station in Hurlingham.
According to his family, a postmortem revealed that he died of a heart attack.
The deceased reportedly complained of a slight hurt burn and decided to park his car in the petrol station.
He then bought some milk and took a nap.
Unfortunately, did not wake up.
May his soul rest in peace.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
