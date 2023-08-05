Saturday, August 5, 2023 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has cancelled his tour of Migori County.

ODM Party Chairman in Migori, Philip Makabongo, confirmed the cancellation of the tour, saying it was occasioned by the Cholera outbreak in the region.

The county is currently on high alert as residents have been urged to maintain high standards of hygiene.

“Having large gatherings this time when the county has witnessed some cases of cholera might worsen the situation,” Makabongo said.

Makabongo said they will organise another visit for the ODM leader once the disease is contained.

At least eight people in Migori were early in the week found to have been infected with cholera after being tested.

Raila’s visit to Migori was to mourn those killed during protests. He was expected to lead a candle-lighting exercise in the county as a sign of his last respect for the departed souls.

Three people were shot dead in Migori as a result of protests called by Azimio La Umoja.

At least 13 others suffered gunshot injuries.

The Azimio coalition has been blaming the police for using excessive force when dealing with protesters.

The government has however defended the police saying they doing so to protect Kenyans’ properties from vandals.

