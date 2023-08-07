Monday, August 7, 2023 – Gerald Kamanga Gichohi, a pastor at Victory Centre in Wamunyiri village, Bungoma town, Kenya, allegedly killed his wife, Margaret Wanjiku Kamanga, and dumped her body in a ditch near their house.

Bungoma County Police Commander, Francis Kooli, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, revealed that the suspect sent a text to his younger brother informing him of his offence.

The text message details the suspect’s transgressions and plans to take his own life.

“At around 22.35 hours, we got a report from the suspect’s brother that he had received a suicidal text message from his elder brother. The message also had details of his wife’s murder,” Kooli said.

According to the message written by the suspect, he asked his brother not to inform his son about the death of his mother once he was done with exams.

In the text, he further directed his brother to sell a piece of land and take care of his son after his mother’s burial.

The suspect allegedly travelled to Nyandurua county where he attempted to take his life before he was saved and arrested by the police. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

“The suspect is being monitored before being taken in to answer for murder charges,” Kooli added.

The deceased’s body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.