Friday, August 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has sent a message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he attacked United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, for saying last year’s presidential election was free and fair.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Raila asked Whitman to desist from involving herself in Kenya’s internal affairs and threatened to write to her government to recall her.

“Kenya is not a colony of the United States, keep your mouth shut otherwise, we will call for your recall back to your country,” Raila said.

However, speaking on Friday, Ruto faulted Raila for disrespecting the diplomat and asked who between her and Odinga is rogue in the context that the ODM leader has been leading anti-government protests that led to the destruction of property, while the former is lobbying to provide Kenya with investment opportunities.

“In any case, the American ambassador said two statements of facts.

“She said the last election was the freest and fairest in the history of Kenya. Which is a fact.

“She said Kenya is open for business which is also a fact.

“Surely, let us have decorum and respect ourselves as we demand respect from others.

“I was just imagining between the people who are orchestrating violence, destruction of property, and sabotaging our economy and those who are working with us to create investment opportunities and investment capital for the people of Kenya.

“Between those two I was wondering who is actually rogue?

“I think it is for the people of Kenya to judge,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST