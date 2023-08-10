Thursday, August 10, 2023 – President William Ruto on Wednesday concluded his five-day official visit to the Mt Kenya region, a tour that was marked by strong political undertones resembling an election campaign.
The itinerary for the tour was organized and carried out in a manner reminiscent of a political rally.
Notably, well-known Kikuyu gospel and Benga musicians, including Ngaruiya Junior, who represents the rallying song ‘UDA, Kazi ni Kazi’ for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), played a significant part in the proceedings.
Local MPs played a key role in mobilising people and arranging transportation to the venues that Ruto visited.
Terming the tour a success, political analyst Charles Njoroge in an interview with one of the local dailies, said Ruto toured Mt Kenya to address and rectify the growing lack of trust gradually emerging within the mountain region.
He said the President toured the vote-rich region to give residents hope and assure them that he is doing anything to fulfill the promises he made during the campaigns.
“Upon voting for this administration, the region was brimming with optimism.
“However, with each passing day, this optimism is fading due to the escalating cost of living.
“This constitutes another rationale for the President’s visit—to sustain the people’s hope.
“This is separate from the opposition’s tactics of encouraging residents to oppose the Finance Act,” Njoroge stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
This table banking baboon thinks Kenya is mt. kenya only: even fossil Moi had the same default.
The republic of Kenya is made of all the tribes and citizens of Kenya.
Electing such imbecile baboons to presidency is of not value to the Republic of Kenya. Mt kenya folks should be educated on national cohesion and forget about their tribalism since independence to date: where they’ve been using their 3 regimes of thieves and mungiki presidence to direct development to their region at the expense of all their other tribes in Kenya.
mr table banig president, your 5 days in mt kenya is an insult to all tribes in Kenya and in 2027, don’t come for our votes. Let’s those mt kenya only vote for you and none from Rift Valley come 2027.
Meret soh! you are full of shit! The Republic of Kenya is not botany (plant).
2027 NOT MY VOTE!