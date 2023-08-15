Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has secretly reached out to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, begging him not to press charges against him at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This was revealed by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who claimed that Koome desperately convinced Raila not to take him to the ICC after realizing that things are not looking good for him following the killing of innocent Azimio protestors.

According to the politician, who is a close ally of Odinga, the senior police chief has reached out to Mr. Odinga’s associates, requesting that they dissuade him from pursuing justice at the court based in The Hague.

However, Osotsi insisted on pursuing charges against Mr Koome.

He made the statement while addressing mourners in Luanda, Vihiga County during the burial of two brothers who were fatally shot by the police during protests.

Azimio insists the IG should take responsibility since the shoot-to-kill orders during the recent anti-government demonstrations originated from him.

“I have a secret that I would like to bring into the public eye; he (Koome) approached some Azimio lawmakers, asking them to plead with Baba (referring to Mr. Raila Odinga) not to implicate him at the ICC,” Senator Osotsi said.

“Just imagine, he was trying to soothe us we speak to Baba.

“That’s why he went silent,” he added.

Although Osotsi’s allegations couldn’t be independently verified, he claimed that IG Koome’s recent twist, alleging that Azimio hired bodies from mortuaries and alleged they were protestors shot by police, is indicative of his fear of the consequences of his directives.

“Currently, he has come up with baseless claims. Even mortuary operators have come out strongly, demanding he disclose the mortuaries involved in such activities, specifying the dates and amounts paid,” explained the outspoken Senator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.