Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – An unknown gang broke into a Salvation Army church in Vihiga and used a flag pole as firewood to roast maize before stealing electric cables.

Joyce Anzaye, a church leader, said it was the first time their Church was broken into.

“The worst of all the thieves used the flag post to roast maize in one of the rooms inside the church!” she noted.

The notorious thieves had a hard time removing curtains from the walls as they had been pinned.

However, they managed to steal electric cables.

According to the church leader, they will be forced to re-do wiring as well as look for another flagpole.

Believers condemned the incident, urging the thieves to repent for stealing from the holy grounds.

Rodah Musumba, a member of the church, wondered why some people lacked reverence for the holy places.

“Is God’s house a place to come and steal from? she posed.

“In our days churches never had doors yet no one would dare steal,” she added.

