Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Athani FM radio host Dennis Mutuku alias DJ Noma Noma has called out his former colleagues at Musyi FM, Irene Wavinya and Christine Ndanu, for allegedly using witchcraft to derail his career.

DJ NomaNoma worked with both Irene Wavinya and Christine Ndanu at Musyi FM but he recently resigned, accusing the latter who is the radio boss of using her senior position to undermine other presenters.

Musyi FM is under the Royal media services and Christine Ndanu is the head of radio at the station.

Taking to his Facebook account, the disgruntled presenter accused the two radio hosts of going to witch doctors to ‘steal his star’ and using his cousin who is also a radio presenter at Musyi FM to tarnish his name on radio.

According to NomaNoma, the two had taken his photograph to a witch doctor and as they were visiting the witch doctor’s den, they met his long-term friend there who had also gone to seek different services.

He detailed how Wavinya has been using fake accounts on Facebook to attack him and how she prefers working with boring radio presenters so she can have all the fame.

Here is a screenshot of his viral post.

