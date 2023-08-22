Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Former Presidential Candidate Ekuru Aukot has warned President William Ruto not to trust Western countries.

In a tweet, Aukot opined that Western countries are only using Ruto for their benefit for the time being.

According to the Third Way Alliance Party Leader, the Western nations will dump Ruto when he is no longer of use to them.

He noted that the West doesn’t care about African Presidents and Heads of government.

“The West is only using him (Ruto) for the time being, as they used his predecessor.

“Those folks don’t care about African presidents.

“They’re conveniently used.

“They are dumped at the right time, especially when there is no further use for them,” he tweeted.

His remarks come days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that President Ruto is the most desired visitor around the world.

“Speaking on Friday last week during the closing ceremony of the Devolution conference held in Uasin Gishu county, Gachagua said Ruto would have been out of the country most of the time if he was to honour every invitation to countries around the world.

