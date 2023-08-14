Monday, August 14, 2023 – There was drama at Embassy Lounge along Thika Road over the weekend after some rogue men were caught trying to take advantage of a woman.

They reportedly spiked her drink and after she passed out, they dragged her to their vehicle which reportedly had fake number plates.

Hawk-eyed revellers who saw the lady in a bad state confronted the middle-aged men at the parking lot and called security.

They had already put her in the car and were preparing to leave the popular entertainment joint but their evil plans did not succeed.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.