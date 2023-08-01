Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Former Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioner, Prof Abdi Guliye, has said President William Ruto has no business talking with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, about last year‘s presidential election because the latter lost in a free and fair manner.

In an interview with one of the TV stations on Tuesday, Guliye said the negotiations between Ruto and Raila are a mockery to IEBC and will undermine the process of elections.

“The Commission deployed in excess of 400,000 personnel across the country.

“The talks are a mockery of democracy.

“What is the point of going into an election, spending billions of money, and time, and thereafter, we don’t respect the outcome of that process?” Guliye posed.

The former IEBC Commissioner also noted that presidential candidates signed an agreement to respect the election results.

“Kenyans need to decide whether they want a competitive election or have political barons sit under a tree or State House and agree on how to share power,” the former IEBC commissioner noted.

His remarks come after President Ruto met Raila in the presence of Obasanjo in Mombasa last week and the two leaders agreed to form a 10-member committee for talks.

