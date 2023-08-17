Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A middle-aged man set himself on fire in Mombasa on Thursday to protest the harsh economic challenges facing millions of Kenyans.

In a heart-wrenching video that has surfaced online, the man is seen standing on top of a concrete block near a petrol station around Mwende Tayari in Mombasa.

He then sets himself on fire as bystanders watch in shock.

A police officer who spoke to the press confirmed that the man indeed set himself on fire.

He was rushed to Coast General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The cost of living is an emotive issue in Kenya.

Most Kenyans lamenting online have complained that it is increasingly getting harder to afford basic items, even as President Ruto claims that he has stabilized the economy.

Watch the video.

