Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Former Roots Party presidential running mate, Justina Wamae, has urged President William Ruto to go ahead and have a handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because the country is losing a lot due to the current political crisis.

In a social media post on Thursday, Wamae said President William Ruto should give the opposition leader Raila Odinga whatever he wants to save the economy from failing.

“As long us you are not earning from government as President, Governor, Senator, Members Of Parliament and MCAs.

“The handshake and Raila Odinga getting what he wants as he got in 2018 will be our lifeline to look for our daily bread uninterrupted, investors not leaving the country, an increase of tourism and our shilling stabilizing against the dollar,” Wamae stated.

Wamae spoke a day after bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio kicked off at the Bomas of Kenya.

Already both teams have indicated that they are not interested in the handshake between Raila and Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST