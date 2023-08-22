Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Detectives have killed a suspected gangster who shot dead DCI officer David Mayaka in Kayole’s Mihang’o area and injured his wife.

The battle-hardened sleuths accosted the armed robber at his house in Kayole’s Soweto slums and ordered him to surrender.

A fierce gun battle ensued and in the process, he was shot dead.

A police officer was also injured after the notorious gangster fought back.

A pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the slain thug identified as Jonte, who has been behind a series of armed robberies in Chokaa, Njiru, Utawala, Kayole, Mwihoko, and other parts of Nairobi.

Jonte was among the three-motorbike riding thugs who accosted DCI officer David Mayaka a few weeks ago. He was captured on CCTV installed in a nearby building shooting Mayaka three times before escaping in a motorbike.

