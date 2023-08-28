Monday, August 27, 2023 – The mysterious death of Pastor Fredrick Gitau, who died a day before his wedding, has taken another twist after it emerged that the keys to his house that had been locked from inside when his lifeless body was discovered, had been thrown to his mother’s balcony.

Fred used to live in the same compound with his mother.

It is reported that he was dropped home by the best couple on Friday at around 12.30 a.m., hours before his much-anticipated wedding that was scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at Deliverance Church Kahawa Sukari.

Fred’s mother found the keys to his house the following morning on her balcony and thought her son had thrown them and left for church to prepare for the wedding.

Blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, who blew cover on Jeff Mwathi’s mysterious death, wants detectives to question the best couple.

Muthiora wonders if the best couple dropped Fred home, who locked him inside his house and threw the keys to his mother’s balcony.

He also wonders whether the best couple dropped him home unconscious.

