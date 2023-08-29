Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Husein Otita is in police custody after he was caught transporting bhang in a hearse along the Busia- Kisumu highway.

The bhang which is valued at Ksh 18 million had been neatly arranged in a hearse that is ordinarily used in the conveyance of the dead to the grave.

According to the officers who seized the bhang, they had flagged down a white Nissan van branded Rafiki Funeral Services-Othaya, for a routine check-up.

The heavily tinted vehicle whose stereo was playing sombre tunes associated with escorting the departed, pulled over.

As the vehicle’s driver hesitantly lowered his window and muttered some words after responding to the officer’s greetings, the policeman detected some smell from inside the vehicle that was not related to human remains.

His fears were confirmed moments later when after conducting a search inside the vehicle together with his colleagues, they discovered 12 sacks of cannabis sativa arranged on the seats and floor of the van.

The driver unsuccessfully vied for an MCA seat on a UDA ticket in last year’s general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.