Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has assured President William Ruto that Mt Kenya is united behind him.

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service at Sagana State Lodge, Waiguru said that the Mt Kenya people have ‘unconditional love’ for the president.

There have been murmurs of possible resentment in the region over alleged delays in the delivery of Kenya Kwanza promises to the region.

But Waiguru said the loyalty of the people of Mt Kenya is unquestionable.

”You have gone around Mt Kenya and you have seen that there is nothing to worry about,” Waiguru said.

The president is on a five-day tour of the larger Mt Kenya region until Wednesday.

Waiguru, who is also the chairperson of the Council of Governors, said that the Mt Kenya region will only be keen on the president implementing his promises to the region.

”All that the people want is for their promises to be kept on the roads and coffee and tea sectors,” she said.

