Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – The latest opinion poll conducted by one of the local blogs has put a dent in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s hopes of ever becoming President of the Republic of Kenya.

The opinion had asked Kenyans whether Raila, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader should vie for the presidency in 2027.

65 percent of those who participated in the poll said Raila Odinga should not vie for the presidency in 2027.

Only 35 percent supported Raila Odinga‘s quest for the presidency.

Due to his unsuccessful political journey and advanced age, many Kenyans predict that Raila Odinga will hang up his political boots and most likely nurture and back a new candidate to run in 2027.

Here is a screenshot of the poll showing many Kenyans are tired of Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

