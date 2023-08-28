Monday, August 28, 2023 – The family of Pastor Fred Gitau, whose lifeless body was discovered in his house a day before his wedding, insists that he might have been murdered and trashed reports that he took his own life.

Pastor Fred had not shown any signs of depression.

He was reportedly doing well financially and had even built his mother a bungalow.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, police who broke into Fred’s house after the area chief called them did a shoddy job.

Dusting was not done at the scene to establish who was the last person to touch the padlock and the door.

“I am told that ‘dusting’ was not done at the scene of crime.

“This would have revealed who was the last person to touch the padlock and that door,’’ Mwangi wrote.

“Normally, fingerprints can last varying amounts of time at a crime scene, depending on factors like the surface, environmental conditions, and how they were deposited.

“Fingerprints on smooth surfaces like glass or metal can last for weeks or even months.

“Assuming the scene of crime was secured and there were no cleaning efforts, fingerprints can still be lifted,’’ he added.

Fred’s mother believes that her son was murdered. Below is a post by Simon Mwangi Muthiora on the tragic incident, even as he calls out police for doing a shoddy job after Fred’s body was discovered in his house.

