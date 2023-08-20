Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has responded to the matter in which a 28-year-old engineering graduate set himself on fire due to the high cost of living.
In a statement, Raila passed the blame squarely on President William Ruto’s door, claiming the Kenya Kwanza government had failed to address the plight of ordinary Kenyans, who are struggling to make ends meet.
The engineering graduate set himself on fire in Mombasa on Thursday, August 16, after claiming that he was disillusioned by the high cost of living.
“The pain of losing a loved one as a result of empty promises by those in power.
“The victim had hopes in life, a vision and dreams, the only thing he needed was an enabling environment by the government to fulfill them,” Raila, through ODM, asserted.
The student sustained 50 per cent burns and died later at a hospital in Mombasa.
“It is sad he had to take his own life. To family and friends, we are very sorry,” the Orange Democratic Movement said in the statement.
ODM stated that the young engineer’s death highlights the plight of many Kenyans who are struggling to survive.
The party called on President William Ruto to take immediate action to address the high cost of living.
“This is a sad day for Kenya,” ODM said.
“A young man has taken his own life because he could not afford to live.
“This is a direct result of the failures of the government.” Ruto has not yet responded to ODM’s criticism.
However, he has previously stated that the government is doing everything it can to address the high cost of living.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Zakayo ruto must tell Kenyans what he wants,28-year-old engineering graduate this is a major blow in Kenyan society and the generations at large,Zakayo Ruto and his baboon, gorilla,pigs and prostitute government has clearly given the youths a harsh reality Punishment,Democracy is on the ropes, with double- and triple-blows punching at it from crass consumerism, commonplace fascism and runaway hopeless government of dictators. All of this leaves young people in the cross-hairs of politicians, executive directors, funders, and evaluators, each of whom is ready and eager to pull the trigger. By doing this, they lay waste to the present as well as the future, sacrificing children and youth to line their own pockets, perpetuate their missions, and dismantle society as we have known it,youth from every county and corner of this nations must stand up for there rights,Zakayo Ruto is dancing on the graves laughing to the youths who are dead and alive he is a monster nightmare of Kenyan youth of today One of the greatest challenge facing young people today, is the large scale availability of half truth’s and manipulated facts by zakayo Ruto dictatorship gorilla and baboons government we are seeing today every where Zakayo Ruto and his flower girl gachagwa are going is totally rejection, everything they touch even smell is poison and dead nothing’s grows,If young Kenyan people are our greatest asset in Kenya today we must face Zakayo Ruto face to face and his draconian government,this is a war zakayo and his regime have started against the youths that must be won,then we must be willing to extricate them at whatever cost from the clutches of those who seek to exploit their weaknesses we blame Zakayo Ruto and we shall not stop be prepared Zakayo Ruto.