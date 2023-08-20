Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has responded to the matter in which a 28-year-old engineering graduate set himself on fire due to the high cost of living.

In a statement, Raila passed the blame squarely on President William Ruto’s door, claiming the Kenya Kwanza government had failed to address the plight of ordinary Kenyans, who are struggling to make ends meet.

The engineering graduate set himself on fire in Mombasa on Thursday, August 16, after claiming that he was disillusioned by the high cost of living.

“The pain of losing a loved one as a result of empty promises by those in power.

“The victim had hopes in life, a vision and dreams, the only thing he needed was an enabling environment by the government to fulfill them,” Raila, through ODM, asserted.

The student sustained 50 per cent burns and died later at a hospital in Mombasa.

“It is sad he had to take his own life. To family and friends, we are very sorry,” the Orange Democratic Movement said in the statement.

ODM stated that the young engineer’s death highlights the plight of many Kenyans who are struggling to survive.

The party called on President William Ruto to take immediate action to address the high cost of living.

“This is a sad day for Kenya,” ODM said.

“A young man has taken his own life because he could not afford to live.

“This is a direct result of the failures of the government.” Ruto has not yet responded to ODM’s criticism.

However, he has previously stated that the government is doing everything it can to address the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST