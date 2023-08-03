Thursday, August 3, 2023 – A 22-year-old man is proudly flaunting his 42-year-old lover despite receiving harsh criticism on social media.

He took to his Tiktok account and shared a video getting mushy with her.

He pampered her like a teenage girl as they enjoyed life together.

His timeline was flooded with hundreds of comments, with most people criticizing their relationship.

Some people alleged that he is just after her money.

The woman, a mother of two, revealed in an interview with a local Youtuber that she fell in love with the young man after walking out of a toxic marriage.

She further claimed that her ex-husband was always busy with work, leaving her wallowing in loneliness.

Watch a video of her getting mushy with her young lover.

