Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro may have inadvertently praised President William Ruto for killing innocent protestors during Raila Odinga’s demonstrations.

Speaking at a rally in Kennol, Murang’a County, yesterday, Nyoro lauded Ruto’s leadership, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation.

He showered President William Ruto with praises for his steadfastness in countering Azimio protests, saying the demonstrators got what they deserved.

At the same time, Nyoro hailed the police for quelling the opposition-led nationwide protests.

The demonstrations, instigated by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, were halted, and Nyoro attributed their cessation to President Ruto’s statesmanship and resolute action.

This comes even as there is a worldwide condemnation of Ruto’s government for killing innocent demonstrators who were just over the high cost of living.

Nonetheless, Nyoro commended the President’s resilience, highlighting his rise from humble beginnings to the highest office in the land, and asserting that he remains impervious to trivial criticisms.

“Our President is not a mere product; he is a resolute leader who thwarted attempts to disrupt our nation.

“He stood firm against their plans,” Nyoro asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST