Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Serena Williams is now a proud mother of two.

The tennis icon, 42, and tech entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second baby girl, the couple shared on Instagram Tuesday, August 22.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” the new dad of two captioned a family photo, revealing their baby girl’s name.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful.@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he wrote.

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏

I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

He concluded the post with a quote, writing, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.

“Williams announced that she had become pregnant for the second time just before the Met Gala this past May

The tennis player and her spouse first met when they ran into each other at a hotel in Rome in May 2015, and they began dating not long afterward.

The pair got engaged in December of 2016, and they welcomed their first daughter Olympia the following September.

The two subsequently tied the knot during a star-studded wedding ceremony that took place in New Orleans that November.