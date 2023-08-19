Saturday, August 19, 2023 – A sexy South African lady was filmed tempting a deejay by flashing her boob as he was busy entertaining revelers in a nightclub.

The braless lady, who looked intoxicated, lifted her top and flashed the boob, leaving the deejay with wild thoughts.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote;

“She knew what she wanted. She went for what she wanted. Hopefully, she got what she wanted,’’, indicating that she wanted to sleep with the deejay.

“Let’s not forget that under the influence of alcohol, HUMANS do all kinds of things,’’ another user added.

Another Twitter user advised men to fear women and made reference to the Bible;

“Who sold Samson? Who manipulated Adam? Who refused to give Jesus drinking water?

“Who sneaked to sleep with her sister’s husband? After God, Fear women!’’ he wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.