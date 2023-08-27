Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shocked residents of Busia County after he rejected a request to rebuild the Busia stadium that was vandalized during Raila Odinga’s Azimio protests.

According to Gachagua, the Busia Stadium will only be rebuilt if the residents prove that they will not destroy public properties again.

“Ati mnataka pesa ya kujenga Stadium ambayo hawa watu walibomoa wenyewe?

“How? Na wakenya wengine ambao hawana stadium tutawaambia nini?

“Tutawacha kujengea wale hawana tujenga ya wale walibomoa wenyewe? That is difficult,” he said.

However, he said that the county government should put the request in writing, indicating that if the stadium is renovated, it won’t be vandalised again.

“This stadium is yours; you are the people who play several games in it, protect it.

“I am requesting you, governor to put it in writing and give me a copy so that it won’t be destroyed again,” he said.

Gachagua was responding to a request made by Busia Governor Paul Otuoma who had requested President William Ruto to help in renovating the Buisa Stadium which was vandalised in July during Azimio La Umoja’s anti-government protest.

“Ile stadium utaenda kuona, ilianguka yote, io utanisaidia. Waliangusha yote. Very unfortunate,” he requested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST